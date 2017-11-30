Govt should complete its tenure, let democracy flourish: Bilawal Bhutto
ISLAMABAD, November 30: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman made a request to all institutional powers in the country on Thursday, asking them let the federal government complete its tenure and thus helping the democracy flourish in the country.
He was talking to an event organised in Islamabad for the 50th
anniversary of PPP. Bilawal said that their party is working to strengthen democracy in the country and they will keep doing so. “We should recall our weakness throughout these 50 years,” he suggested.
While recalling the services of his party, he mentioned Benazir Income Support Programme and sacrifices to ensure democracy in the country.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “The use of innovative technology is in line with our vision of a technologically-advanced Pakistan. We Are Trend Setters.”
He said that despite braving worst onslaughts, conspiracies and media trials by three dictatorial regimes and their puppets, the PPP was here to stay and continue to make history, stressing that in the struggle for a democratic and invincible Pakistan with an egalitarian society, we lost our founder Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and thousands of workers. “But the struggle is on and the convoy of democracy and downtrodden masses is still marching towards our mission,” he added.
The son of ex-President Asif Zardari called for timely elections. On Faizabad sit-in and operation, Bilawal expressed disappointment at the federal government.
The PPP chief announced to hold rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground on December 5.
The PPP chief expressed concerns on the annual census saying that Sindh faced unequal treatment as shown in results. He declared the census controversial.-Agencies
