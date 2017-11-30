Newspapers to get outstanding payments within a week: Information Minister
ISLAMABAD, November 30: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the prime minister had signed all summaries related to payment of newspapers and hopefully all outstanding payments shall be made within a week.
The Minister gave this assurance to members of Federal Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), which met her on Thursday. Khushnood Ali Khan, Chairman Federal Committee led the delegation. The Minister further said PML N government was fully aware of problems being faced by especially the APNS member publications adding her ministry was in the process of devising certain policies that would surely help the print media financially.
She expressed satisfaction over the positive role played by the print media during recent dharna and hoped newspapers and periodicals would continue to discharge their duties with same spirit and responsibility.
The minister showed solidarity with the daily Sahafat , Dopehar and its management and said she and her ministry shall extend full support to the management. She made it clear the present govt strongly believed in media freedom. She also condemned registration of case against Khushnood Ali Khan.
Those who attended the meeting included, Khushnood Ali Khan ( daily Sahafat and Dopehar), Inayatullah Niazi (daily Patriot), Mohsin Bilal (daily Ausaf), Wasim Ahmed (daily Awam), Imtiaz Butt (daily Khabrain), Zahid Akram Bajwa (daily Al Akhbar & NHT), Rukhsana Saulat (weekly Nikhar), Danish Iftikhar(daily Asas), Tahir Owais (daily Dawn), Tahir Mughal (daily Nawa-e-Pak), Makhdoom Arshad ( daily Jurat Rwp), Gohar Zahid Malik (Pakistan Observer) and Ansar Mahmood Bhatti(Monthly Centreline). DNA
