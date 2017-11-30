There is no Islam outside the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)
There is a narrative trying to gain ground in Pakistan—-a country founded exclusively on the concept of the separate nationhood of Muslims—-that a disconnect between religion (Islam) and the state is required to push the country onto the road to MODERNITY which is quintessential to PROGRESS. Nawaz Sharif’s rebirth as a ‘Man of Ideology’ (as he claimed recently) is owed to this narrative which has found its way into the Sharif family through Madam JugnuMohsan whobefore taking up the role of Madam Maryam Nawaz’s guide, teacher and mentor was just Mrs. NajamSethi. Till recently she was the FUEL that powered the engine of the new-found progressiveness, liberalism and rationalism of the Sharif family. The ouster from the PM house of Mian Nawaz Sharif has somehow blunted the power of the mentor of his flamboyant daughter, but determined efforts continue to be made towards the implementation of a plan to de-Islamize Pakistan.
The amendment in the ‘ Khatm-i-Nabooat’ declaration that let loose the current uproar and turmoil in the country’s politics was a part of this plan. It has backfired.
Pakistan and Islam are inseparable. And Islam and Doctrine of Mohammad (PBUH) being the last Prophet of God are inseparable.
Infact, Mohammad (PBUH) is Islam. There is no Islam outside HIM. It is through his TESTIMONY that we know that Quran is the word of Allah. It is through the testimony of this IMMORTAL MORTAL that we believe that there is no god but God ——and that HE alone has to be worshipped and obeyed.
Right now we are celebrating the birth of this greatest among the greatest men in history.
Let me quote Michael H.Hart, the author of THE 100 here.
“My choice of Muhammad (PBUH) to lead the list of the world’s most influential persons may surprise some readers and may be questioned by others (in the West) but he was the only man in history who was supremely successful on both—-the religious and secular levels. Of humble origins, Muhammad (PBUH) founded and promulgated one of the world’s great religions, and became animmensely effective “POLITICAL LEADER”.
This is a non-Muslim’s tribute to our PROPHET (PBUH).
This statement says that our PROPHET (PBUH) married RELIGION and POLITICS forever.
There is no Islam outside the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)
There is a narrative trying to gain ground in Pakistan—-a country founded exclusively on the concept of the separate nationhood of Muslims—-that a disconnect between religion (Islam) and the state is required to push the country onto the road to MODERNITY which is quintessential to PROGRESS. Nawaz Sharif’s rebirth as a ‘Man of Ideology’ (as he claimed recently) is owed to this narrative which has found its way into the Sharif family through Madam JugnuMohsan whobefore taking up the role of Madam Maryam Nawaz’s guide, teacher and mentor was just Mrs. NajamSethi. Till recently she was the FUEL that powered the engine of the new-found progressiveness, liberalism and rationalism of the Sharif family. The ouster from the PM house of Mian Nawaz Sharif has somehow blunted the power of the mentor of his flamboyant daughter, but determined efforts continue to be made towards the implementation of a plan to de-Islamize Pakistan.
The amendment in the ‘ Khatm-i-Nabooat’ declaration that let loose the current uproar and turmoil in the country’s politics was a part of this plan. It has backfired.
Pakistan and Islam are inseparable. And Islam and Doctrine of Mohammad (PBUH) being the last Prophet of God are inseparable.
Infact, Mohammad (PBUH) is Islam. There is no Islam outside HIM. It is through his TESTIMONY that we know that Quran is the word of Allah. It is through the testimony of this IMMORTAL MORTAL that we believe that there is no god but God ——and that HE alone has to be worshipped and obeyed.
Right now we are celebrating the birth of this greatest among the greatest men in history.
Let me quote Michael H.Hart, the author of THE 100 here.
“My choice of Muhammad (PBUH) to lead the list of the world’s most influential persons may surprise some readers and may be questioned by others (in the West) but he was the only man in history who was supremely successful on both—-the religious and secular levels. Of humble origins, Muhammad (PBUH) founded and promulgated one of the world’s great religions, and became animmensely effective “POLITICAL LEADER”.
This is a non-Muslim’s tribute to our PROPHET (PBUH).
This statement says that our PROPHET (PBUH) married RELIGION and POLITICS forever.