When Rajiv Gandhi was killed in 1991 his son Rahul was a kid of 21 precisely of the same age more or less of Bilawal when his mother was assassinated but while Zardari lost no time in installing him as co- chairperson of the PPP,Rahul’ mother Sonia Gandhi was in no such hurry.She didn’t declare him as the heir apparent of his father soon but first made him go through the rough and tumble of politics for a long, long time,almost 26 years, to be more precise.During this period he was made to rub his shoulders with the common party workers of Congress so that he could get the hang of the problems which a preponderant majority of the poor people of India faced.
After working as an ordinary worker of Congress for well over two decades now his mother considers him worthy of holding the charge of the president of Congress party.He is likely to be nominated for the top slot within Congress party soon.
The political observers feel that Rahul has undergone metamorphosis,lately.He has become calm and composed in his political dealings and has been,of late,exhibiting a lot of political acumen.The political adversaries of Congress are taking him seriously .
One must give the devil his due.Let us admit that dynastic politics were never encouraged by the Congressites. The president ship of Congress rotated among a cross section of its leaders and it never remained confined to single family as is the case in this country where a few politicians have occupied the top slots inside their political parties and have also wangled appointments of their next of kin as their second in command so that when their game is up the leader ship of their party remains in their family.
Rahul stands fully groomed
