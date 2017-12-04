Mattis underlines Pak concerns of Indian use of Afghan soil: ISPR
U.S Secretary of Defecne, James Mattis meeting with COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.
ISLAMABAD, December 4: US Secretary of Defence James Mattis called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and highlighted Pakistan’s concerns emanating from Indian use of Afghan soil, said a statement released from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Mattis also said that Pakistan has done much more than its due share despite capacity constraints but shall remain committed for peace as a responsible member of international community.
He reiterated Pakistan’s support to peace and stability in the region, the necessity and right of Afghan refugees for a respectable and early repatriation and the existence of terrorist safe havens across the border in Afghanistan.
The meeting was focused on regional security with particular emphasis on Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest.
COAS Bajwa acknowledged the history of US engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.
Earlier, Mattis said that Pakistan and US can jointly play an important role in the Afghan peace process.
“Pakistan and the United States, together, can play an important role to establish peace in Afghanistan,” Mattis said according to a press note issued by the US embassy.
The US Secretary of defence further said that Pakistan should double its efforts against the war on terrorism.
The top brass of the civil and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met the US dignitaries.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant-General Naveed Mukhtar also met with the US delegation, the press note said. -Agencies
Mattis underlines Pak concerns of Indian use of Afghan soil: ISPR
U.S Secretary of Defecne, James Mattis meeting with COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.
ISLAMABAD, December 4: US Secretary of Defence James Mattis called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and highlighted Pakistan’s concerns emanating from Indian use of Afghan soil, said a statement released from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Mattis also said that Pakistan has done much more than its due share despite capacity constraints but shall remain committed for peace as a responsible member of international community.
He reiterated Pakistan’s support to peace and stability in the region, the necessity and right of Afghan refugees for a respectable and early repatriation and the existence of terrorist safe havens across the border in Afghanistan.
The meeting was focused on regional security with particular emphasis on Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest.
COAS Bajwa acknowledged the history of US engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.
Earlier, Mattis said that Pakistan and US can jointly play an important role in the Afghan peace process.
“Pakistan and the United States, together, can play an important role to establish peace in Afghanistan,” Mattis said according to a press note issued by the US embassy.
The US Secretary of defence further said that Pakistan should double its efforts against the war on terrorism.
The top brass of the civil and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met the US dignitaries.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant-General Naveed Mukhtar also met with the US delegation, the press note said. -Agencies