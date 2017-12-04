IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s plea to club corruption references

ISLAMABAD, December 4: The Islamabad High Court rejected on Monday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea to club all his National Accountability Bureau references.
On December 2, Geo News reported that the two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will announce the verdict on December 4.
The verdict was reserved on November 23.
Justice Aamer read out the short order today, and a detailed order will be issued later.
Nawaz is facing three corruption references in the accountability court filed by NAB in light of the Supreme  Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case which led to his disqualification.
The accountability court on November 8 had again dismissed Nawaz’s plea seeking the clubbing of three references into one, which was later challenged in the IHC.
At the hearing on November 20, Nawaz’s lawyer pointed out similarities between the Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references, pleading that they be combined.
Nawaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar argued before the two-member bench that the accountability court had noted the similarities between the references.
He stated that the three individuals named as accused in both references are the same, adding that of the 13 witnesses in both references, six are the same.
The lawyer told the bench that the accountability court had decided against clubbing the three references ? Avenfield, Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment ? without waiting for the IHC verdict on the matter.
The bench then reserved its decision after hearing NAB’s version on the matter.
On November 14, the IHC had sent notices to NAB on the petition.
Nawaz’s petition pleads the IHC to direct the accountability court “to frame one charge and conduct a single trial” against the Sharif family in the three corruption references.-Agencies

