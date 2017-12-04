Nawaz should compare himself with Sultana Daku and Marcos, not me: Imran Khan
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan addressing a public gathring in Layyah on Monday.
LAHORE, December 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that nations that learn from history always prosper and are able to stand on their feet.
The PTI chairman arrived in Layyah earlier in the day to address a public gathering.
“When our party comes in power, policies will change and the aim will be to out an end to poverty,” said Imran.
The state imparts education to only a small portion of the society, said Imran.
“We will invest first on the people, then on metro and other underpasses,” remarked the PTI chief, taking aim at the recent unveiling of development projects in Punjab.
He said Pakistan will turn into a country where foreign graduates will come for job opportunities.
“This country will become exemplary,” he said. The PTI chief further said that the country will turn into a tourist heaven similar to Switzerland.
Imran said that his case is also in the Supreme Court, but there exists no parallels between his case and the Panama case.
“Nawaz don’t compare yourself with me, if you have to do the comparison do it with Sultana Daku, Philippines’ Marcos, etc,” commented Imran. The PTI chief said Nawaz Sharif claimed that he is an ideology. “Nawaz simply has a simple ideology, which is to rig the elections, come into power and embezzle money,” stated Imran.
Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd jostled with each other in attempt to get closer to the stage. The mismanagement delayed the start of the event.
Ahead of the party chairman’s visit, the city was decorated with party flags, banners by the local party leadership, especially on the road going towards the Jalsa venue, Sports Complex.
Party leaders and workers from the district and nearby areas gathered to attend the public gathering today. Workers came to the venue in small rallies.-Agencies
