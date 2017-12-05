THIS IS NOT TERRORISM BUT WAR. I MAY BE RUBBING SHOULDERS WITH AN ENEMY SOLDIER
The most agonizing times in the life of a nation come when human rights find themselves in direct conflict with the security requirements of the State. Such an unwanted and painful situation arises almost unfailingly in the times of war. When a nation is confronted with a hostile enemy who is waging a war from outside and from within against its homeland and its very existence, it has no option other than to relegate the rights of its individuals down under the interests of the State.
All this talk of missing persons in the courts and in the social circles that happen to be predominantly NGO-ed, sounds to me to be irrelevant when I take into account the bitter fact that my country is in a state of war since about 15 years now. It is only in a war that causalities take place on a scale, these have taken place in Pakistan during these years. Soldiers and civilians have perished in bomb blasts—-not in scores of hundreds but in scores of thousands. Those who have received incapacitating injuries may have entered into seven-figure count.
To dismiss this carnage as TERRORISM is a folly. It is a WAR. It is a war in which the enemy soldiers are not wearing uniforms. They have faces hidden behind faces. In what is being described as 5th Generation Warfare, each one of us may be on the payroll of a hidden army. I may be an ISI functionary. I also may be a RAW functionary. I can even have connections with the MOSSAD and the CIA.
Who knows? One day if I am picked up and go missing, no one should raise hell. The State has the right to know whom I am. I may well be Kalbhushan Yadav.
Pakistan has enemies infiltrated in its society—its media—its political system and its organizations. Think about Altaf Hussain and his network.
Think out Baramdagh & Harbiar etc—and their organized sympathizers and loyalists in our country. Think about Mian Nawaz Sharif’s contacts with Modi, Jindal and company. Think about tons and tons of our money having been laundered away across the oceans by those who are either in power or are working for the powerful.
All this talk of democracy, rights and freedoms sounds to me to be utter nonsense when I think of the consequences of this ongoing war. If we do not wake up in time to the NEED TO FIGHT THIS WAR WITH EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION, we may end up in a State of doom.
