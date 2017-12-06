It is a pity that our hockey standard has been coming down by the day and one doesn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel at all. This is a very disappointing situation. Nobody had ever thought that our hockey would fall on the bad days for such a long period. Lean periods do come in the sports life of countries too but they are never everlasting. Pakistan’ hockey has been in the doldrums for more than two decades now. It has not seen good days after 1980. Things simply refuse to improve.
Time was when our hockey team always reached victory stand on every major international hockey event. We were always amongst medals. We used to win either gold or silver medal. Soon after partition our hockey team rose to the 4 th position in the London’ world Olympics played in 1948. We won bronze medal in the Helsinki’s world Olympics held in 1952, followed by silver and gold medals in the world Olympics held at Melbourne and Rome respectively in 1956 and 1960.
From 1960 onwards to 1980 Pakistan hockey team never lost any major hockey tournament in the world anywhere. We produced excellent hockey players between 1948 and 1980 the likes of whom were never seen by the hockey world. Mention must be made of Hameedi, Waheed, Zaka, Motiullah, Khurshid Alam, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Habib kiddie, Atif, Ghulam Rasool, Samiullah, Rashid junior, Munir Dar, Tanweer Dar, Qazi Mohib, ShahNaz, Asad Malik, Naseer Bunda and Hasan Sardar
Time has certainly come when the government should give a serious consideration to the matter as hockey used to be once national game of Pakistan and like the PIA it was our identity in the world.
Our hockey continues to be in the doldrums
