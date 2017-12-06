Two wanted terrorists killed in Swat security operation : ISPR
Parliamentarians visit Miranshah, laud Army’s efforts for restoring peace
RAWALPINDI, December 6: Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Swat’s Jahan Abad area and killed two wanted terrorists, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Asad alias Anus and Wahab were killed. Both were being traced for their previous involvement in terrorist activities in Malakand Division.”
The operation was conducted after intelligence agencies received accurate information regarding movement of terrorists, who were crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat valley.
“Due to effective security in place both were traced in the hideout and killed during an encounter,” added the military’s statement.
Two facilitators of the killed terrorists were also apprehended during the operation.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Standing Committee on Defence members from both houses of the parliament on Wednesday visited Miranshah in North Waziristan agency, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The lawmakers were briefed about security operations conducted in the agency, Pak-Afghan border security measures and socio-economic projects undertaken for the local population.
The delegation also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army in restoring peace and normalcy in the region.
On Tuesday, lawmakers from both houses of the parliament visited the Line of Control (LoC) and condemned provocative cease-fire violations by Indian forces.
The delegation, while visiting the Chakothi and Nezapir sectors, also appreciated the beffiting response to Indian aggression by Pakistan Army while protecting the local population.-Agencies
