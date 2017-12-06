Sindh’s water being deliberately contaminated with human waste: CJP
KARACHI, December 6: Human waste is being deliberately released in water, observed Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during Wednesday’s hearing of the water pollution case. The remarks of the chief justice came after a short-film about contaminated water was shown in the courtroom.
In July, a report submitted to the Supreme Court stated that 90 per cent of drinking water samples collected from Karachi were unfit for human consumption and a significant portion was tainted with human waste.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal arrived at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry to appear before the bench hearing the case.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the water situation in Sindh is troublesome, adding that the chief minister has been summoned so they can resolve the situation together. The chief justice stressed it was the responsibility of the government to provide clean water to residents.
“If you say, we both can go drink and check the quality of water from any stream in Mithi,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked.
Justice Nisar added: “I wish [PPP leader] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari knew of the [water] situation in Larkana”.
He further asked the chief minister to rid Karachi populace of water tankers, adding that it was his (CM Shah’s) responsibility to provide the citizens with clean water.
The chief justice further said they would not interfere in the administrative affairs, however, they would also not allow anyone, be it the chief minister or the prime minister, to act against the constitution.
“Even if we have to come to Karachi every week and summon you, we would do that,” he told CM Shah.
Justice Faisal Arab also observed that people go to court after witnessing the failure of the government. -Agencies
