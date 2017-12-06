Pakistan concerned over shifting of U.S Embassy to Jerusalem
ISLAMABAD, December 6: The people and Government of Pakistan have noted with grave concern the reported move by the United States to shift its Embassy to the occupied City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,
thereby altering the legal and historical status of the city.
Such a step would constitute a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions particularly UNSCR 478 of 1980.
It would also sidestep decades of global consensus on this issue, undermine regional peace and security as well as derail any prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East.
The people and Government of Pakistan are unequivocally opposed to the reported plan of shifting the US Embassy to Al-Quds Al-Sharif. Pakistan fully endorses the recently adopted Final Communique of the OIC on this issue.
Pakistan calls upon the United States to refrain from any move that alters the legal and historical status as well as character of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, fully comply with all applicable UN Security Council resolutions including UNSCR 478.
While reaffirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.-DNA
Pakistan concerned over shifting of U.S Embassy to Jerusalem
ISLAMABAD, December 6: The people and Government of Pakistan have noted with grave concern the reported move by the United States to shift its Embassy to the occupied City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,
thereby altering the legal and historical status of the city.
Such a step would constitute a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions particularly UNSCR 478 of 1980.
It would also sidestep decades of global consensus on this issue, undermine regional peace and security as well as derail any prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East.
The people and Government of Pakistan are unequivocally opposed to the reported plan of shifting the US Embassy to Al-Quds Al-Sharif. Pakistan fully endorses the recently adopted Final Communique of the OIC on this issue.
Pakistan calls upon the United States to refrain from any move that alters the legal and historical status as well as character of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, fully comply with all applicable UN Security Council resolutions including UNSCR 478.
While reaffirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.-DNA