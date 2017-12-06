Qadri asks followers to prepare for another sit-in
Threatening the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of staging yet another protest sit-in over the Model Town incident, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri asked his party workers to get ready.
Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he accused the Punjab government of handing over non-attested copy of Justice Baqar Najafi commission report on the Model Town incident, sources reported.
Qadri said the report, which was made public by the provincial government on court orders on Tuesday, had been thoroughly examined and a comparative analysis of the report with the ‘original one’ will be carried out upon the latter’s arrival.
A joint meeting of the party’s core committee and lawyers will take place on Thursday in this regard, he said, adding that “we are trying to acquire access to the original report”.
The PAT chief said the provincial government was saying that nobody had been accused in the report; however, the Najafi Commission report was enough to frame Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.
According to the report, “removal of barriers was just an excuse while the decision of mass murder was made by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah”, he said.-Agencies
