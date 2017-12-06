Judges have put Pakistan on a ruinous path: Nawaz

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has said that first a dictator ousted his government and now a decision [Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case] made by five judges has put the country on a ruinous path.
Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz said that he made Pakistan into an atomic power but what he got in return was exile, referring to his time in Saudia Arabia following the military coup in 1999, sources reported. Nawaz, who left for London on Wednesday to look
after his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, dismissed the ongoing corruption references against him, saying they were filed as part of revenge and akin to sowing the seeds of conflict in the country.
Nawaz said civilian governments were allowed to function in the country for the last 70 years. “Terrorism was there before we formed the government. Why did no one take notice earlier?”, he asked.
The PML-N chief called on the government to make public reports of the many commissions and tribunals. “People who are spreading darkness in Pakistan are able to get away with it because only Nawaz Sharif is under focus,” he said.
Talking about his achievements, Nawaz said the country now had surplus electricity and load-shedding is ending. “In 2013, there would power outages for as long as 20 hours. We brought light back into our people’s lives and fulfilled their expectations.”
He also bemoaned the ‘dharna (sit-in protest) culture’, saying that it had become the norm since 2013, and everyone was resorting to it to achieve their goals.-Agencies
