Shehbaz, Sanaullah should resign for killing Pakistanis: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, December 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday urged Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resign immediately following the disclosures of the Model Town report.
The aforementioned demand was made in a tweet. Imran urged both Sanaullah and Sharif to ‘resign immediately’ for ‘killing Pakistani citizens’.
The Justice Ali Baqar Najafi inquiry report was made public by Punjab Government on the internet in compliance with orders issued by the Lahore High Court.
The report categorically stated that every police official withheld information related to the incident from sharing it with investigators.
The report also mentioned that the response of the police was much more offensive as compared to the protesters who pelted stones and chanted slogans while police responded by opening fire on them and tear gassing the protesters.
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the Model Town incident report had been made public on the internet in compliance of orders issued by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking during a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that since the last two-and-a-half years, the Model Town report had deliberately been made controversial.
“There is nothing in the report that holds Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the incident,” he said.
He insisted that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not aware of the incident when it unfolded. It was only after he saw it on television, did he come to know about the clash that had taken place, claimed Sanaullah.
Rana Sanaullah said that an attempt had been made in the report to make Shehbaz Sharif’s comments suspicious. He said that the Model Town report was based on unverified reports.
“The testimonies that the Model Town report is based on are unrelated,” he claimed. “The conflict took place as a result of the resistance put up by Awami Tehreek workers,” he added.-DNA

