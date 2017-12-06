Demand for Sanaullah’s resignation is final: Pir Sialvi

  • Says 15 lawmakers of PML-N are with them and they will tender their resignations at Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference on December 10

Related image

SARGODHA, December 6: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, the custodian of Dargah Sial Sharif in Sargodha, Wednesday reiterated their demand for a resignation by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that it was “final.”
Speaking to the media, Pir Sialvi said that they would have no association with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) moving forward.
“Fingers are being pointed at us for entering into a deal [with PML-N],” he said.

“We have submitted an application for holding a rally in Faisalabad and the demand for Rana Sanaullah’s resignation is final,” the custodian of Dargah Sial Sharif said.
He also claimed that 15 lawmakers of the ruling PML-N are with them.
“These lawmakers would announce their resignations at the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference on December 10,” Pir Sialvi said.-Agencies

Related image

News In Pictures

Demand for Sanaullah’s resignation is final: Pir Sialvi
Shehbaz, Sanaullah should resign for killing Pakistanis: Imran Khan
COAS, Gen Secy Iraqi Defence Ministry discuss regional security
Judges have put Pakistan on a ruinous path: Nawaz
Qadri asks followers to prepare for another sit-in
Pakistan concerned over shifting of U.S Embassy to Jerusalem
Sindh’s water being deliberately contaminated with human waste: CJP
Two wanted terrorists killed in Swat security operation : ISPR
Australia beat England by 120 runs in second Ashes Test
Pakistan, Russia vow to combat terrorism in all manifestations
Pentagon signals open-ended troop commitment in Syria
Inquiry Report points finger at Shehbaz and Sanaullah

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved