Demand for Sanaullah’s resignation is final: Pir Sialvi
Says 15 lawmakers of PML-N are with them and they will tender their resignations at Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference on December 10
SARGODHA, December 6: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, the custodian of Dargah Sial Sharif in Sargodha, Wednesday reiterated their demand for a resignation by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that it was “final.”
Speaking to the media, Pir Sialvi said that they would have no association with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) moving forward.
“Fingers are being pointed at us for entering into a deal [with PML-N],” he said.
“We have submitted an application for holding a rally in Faisalabad and the demand for Rana Sanaullah’s resignation is final,” the custodian of Dargah Sial Sharif said.
He also claimed that 15 lawmakers of the ruling PML-N are with them.
“These lawmakers would announce their resignations at the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference on December 10,” Pir Sialvi said.-Agencies
