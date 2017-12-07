Old is gold

Would Bilawal be able to pull it off?Would alleged financial shenanigans attached as stigma with the name of his father not rub off on him?Lately,he has been trying to assert himself in his party and is getting a good media coverage also.There are many who think that Zardari is a burden on the party and if adopts a low profile and leave centre stage to his son, prospects of the PPP bouncing back in the national politics can brighten up to a large extent.There is,however,a counter view too which feels that Bilawal has been passing through his salad days and ,therefore,he had better wait till 2023.They cite the example of Rahul Gandhi whom his mother didn’t consider worthy of any political or public office even for 20 years after the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi and in the meantime made it a point that he mixes up with the common for getting the hang of the real issues being faced by the rank and file.
The PPP leaders must take on board all those oldies in the party who had been left or passed over by the PPP leaders after the hanging of Z.A.Bhutto .They were the real assets of the party,They provided sheet anchor to it.The PPP has fallen on bad days because of the opportunist element which edged out its founding fathers .The misfortune of this party has been that after Bhutto’ departure it fell into the hands of those who were no patch on late Z.A.Bhutto.They just cashed in on his name to get into power and deviated from the principles he stood for.
The coming elections won’t be a smooth sailing for this party because of the PTI’s grown and growing public image which is now considered to be a potent threat to the PML(N) .The electorate has tested both the PPP and Nawaz League as a central government not once but thrice and it feels utterly disappointed insofar as their performance is concernced.Only a miracle can help them this time round .Mark my words.
