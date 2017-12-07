Pakistan, Turkey confer after U.S decision on Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD, December 7: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President Mamnoon Hussain to discuss the US President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
During the conversation, both leaders emphasized that the decision will negatively affect peace and stability in the Middle East.
Tayyip Erdogan said that there will be no lasting peace in the Middle East unless an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital under the borders of 1967, is formed.
The Turkish President also discussed the issue with the leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Tunisia and Sudan.-Sabah

