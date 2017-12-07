Opposition parties back Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to PML-N

Image result for Opposition parties back Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to PML-NISLAMABAD, December 7: Leaders of the opposition parties on Thursday voiced their support  for Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to the PML-N government in the wake of revelations made by Model Town tragedy inquiry tribunal.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he will join Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) whenever it comes out on the roads to protest against Model Town incident.
While talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Imran maintained that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s lie has been caught after the Model Town report.
On the other hand, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also expressed solidarity with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) to ensure justice to the victims of Model Town massacre.
In a telephonic conversation with Qadri, Asif Zardari said that PPP is with PAT as the martyrs should get justice at any cost. He also informed PAT chief that he will be meeting him in Lahore today.
Moreover, the PAT spokesman said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has already assured to support the party’s protest. He further said that Tahir-ul-Qadri will devise strategy regarding protest after consulting his lawyers and core committee.-Agencies

News In Pictures

US drone will be shot down if violated Pakistan’s airspace: Air Chief
Model Town Report Zardari, Qadri demand Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation
Will join PAT whenever takes to streets over Model Town incident issue: Imran Khan
Army Chief says he believes in democracy and selfless service
Court turns down Nawaz lawyer’s objections, includes bank documents in case record
Siraj calls for countrywide protest today against Trump’s Jerusalem decision
Opposition parties back Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to PML-N
Pakistan, Turkey confer after U.S decision on Jerusalem
Demand for Sanaullah’s resignation is final: Pir Sialvi
Shehbaz, Sanaullah should resign for killing Pakistanis: Imran Khan
COAS, Gen Secy Iraqi Defence Ministry discuss regional security
Judges have put Pakistan on a ruinous path: Nawaz

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved