Opposition parties back Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to PML-N
ISLAMABAD, December 7: Leaders of the opposition parties on Thursday voiced their support for Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri to give tough time to the PML-N government in the wake of revelations made by Model Town tragedy inquiry tribunal.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he will join Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) whenever it comes out on the roads to protest against Model Town incident.
While talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Imran maintained that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s lie has been caught after the Model Town report.
On the other hand, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also expressed solidarity with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) to ensure justice to the victims of Model Town massacre.
In a telephonic conversation with Qadri, Asif Zardari said that PPP is with PAT as the martyrs should get justice at any cost. He also informed PAT chief that he will be meeting him in Lahore today.
Moreover, the PAT spokesman said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has already assured to support the party’s protest. He further said that Tahir-ul-Qadri will devise strategy regarding protest after consulting his lawyers and core committee.-Agencies
