Army Chief says he believes in democracy and selfless service

Related image

QUETTA, December 7: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that he believes in democracy and democratic values of selfless service and supremacy of moral authority.
“Army is a state institution meant to serve the nation…it shall continue to perform its role while national security and development remains a national obligation for all state institutions,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.
“All of us have a duty to the nation,” Gen Qamar said while addressing a seminar on “Human Resource  Development for the youth of Balochistan – Opportunities and Challenges” in Quetta.-Agencies

