Will join PAT whenever takes to streets over Model Town incident issue: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI, Imran Khan presiding over a meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Thursday.
ISLAMABAD, December 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he will join Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) whenever it comes out on roads to raise protest regarding Model Town incident. He said Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should immediately resign and proceedings of terrorism should be carried out against them.
During a media talk after appearing before the anti-terrorism court, the PTI chief said the 2014 sit-in was peaceful and instead of him, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan should be implicated in a terrorism case.
Imran Khan said he strongly condemns the decision of the United States President Donald Trump to recognize occupied city of Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Israel and shifting US Embassy to Jerusalem on behalf of all Muslims and all human beings who believe in justice.
He said atrocities have been committed against the Palestinians with the backing of America, adding that the land of Palestine was captured and then ethnic cleansing of Palestinians was done. He said not only Pakistanis but all the people of the world who believe in justice condemn American decision.
He said that only the fascist people who were brought up in the lap of a dictator could file terrorism cases against political opponents. Imran Khan said he had carried out peaceful protest against the rigging in polls. He said if anyone has doubt about terrorism and political protest he should read the Baqir Najafi report. He said lie of Shahbaz Sharif was exposed in the report, adding that it was decided in the meeting chaired by Rana Sanaullah to fire bullets on peaceful protesters. He said Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should be sent behind bars on terrorism charges. He said that these people are terrorists.
Imran Khan assured Dr Tahirul Qadri and PAT that whenever they will come out on the roads for carrying out protest PTI will support them. Imran Khan said PTI will support PAT, adding that if the masses will not protest then tomorrow they will face the same fate and will be killed in broad day light and terrorism cases will also be registered them. Imran Khan said all Pakistanis should carry out protest so that these people should be punished and they should come to now that the nation did not accept it.
Imran Khan said that the puppet prime minister should adopt the same stance like Recept Tayyip Erogan on the US step, adding that the OIC and all the rulers of the Islamic countries should adopt the same stance adopted by Erdogan. -Sabah
