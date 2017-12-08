IF THE GENERALS AND THE JUDGES CAN GO INTO RETIREMENT WHY CAN’T THE POLITICIANS?
Pakistan needs Jean Jacques Rousseau. Pakistan needs Charles de Gaulle. Pakistan needs a through re-visit to the constitution of 1973 and to its amended form that is in vogue today.
Rousseau in his famed “New Social Contract” wrote: “Unless some way of democratic benefits to the man in the street is found, the system of holding elections to form a super parliament in Paris becomes a mockery. Democracy is best served when a town forms its own government by direct vote”.
Charles de Gaulle came back from the wilderness of retirement to convince the French nation that its ailments required a through overhauling of the Constitution and the Republic. A new democratic France was born under the leadership of deGualle which soon acquired the status of a World Power.
Pakistan’s constitution is built on the concept of provincial autonomy based on linguistic/ethnic identity. The phrase provincial autonomy has to be replaced with Local Antinomy which can get a Muslim elected to the Mayorship of London.
I am afraid the people of all provinces—Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan and KPK will have to swallow their linguistic and ethnic prides to let geography be re-drawn. It will be glorious to hear phrases such as Peshawar Government, Kohat Government, Gujranwala Government, Lahore Government, Multan Government, Sargodha Government, Dera Ghazi Khan Government, Sukkur Government, Tharparkar Government, Hydurabad Government Karachi Government, Quetta Government, Qalat Government & Gwadar Government etc.
Over and above will be the Government of Pakistan whose Chief Executive will be elected through direct vote by the people.
Pakistan needs change. Pakistan needs an escape from this rotten system that keeps power in the hands of just two or three or four families.
If the Generals and the Judges can go into retirement why can’t the politicians?
IF THE GENERALS AND THE JUDGES CAN GO INTO RETIREMENT WHY CAN’T THE POLITICIANS?
Pakistan needs Jean Jacques Rousseau. Pakistan needs Charles de Gaulle. Pakistan needs a through re-visit to the constitution of 1973 and to its amended form that is in vogue today.
Rousseau in his famed “New Social Contract” wrote: “Unless some way of democratic benefits to the man in the street is found, the system of holding elections to form a super parliament in Paris becomes a mockery. Democracy is best served when a town forms its own government by direct vote”.
Charles de Gaulle came back from the wilderness of retirement to convince the French nation that its ailments required a through overhauling of the Constitution and the Republic. A new democratic France was born under the leadership of deGualle which soon acquired the status of a World Power.
Pakistan’s constitution is built on the concept of provincial autonomy based on linguistic/ethnic identity. The phrase provincial autonomy has to be replaced with Local Antinomy which can get a Muslim elected to the Mayorship of London.
I am afraid the people of all provinces—Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan and KPK will have to swallow their linguistic and ethnic prides to let geography be re-drawn. It will be glorious to hear phrases such as Peshawar Government, Kohat Government, Gujranwala Government, Lahore Government, Multan Government, Sargodha Government, Dera Ghazi Khan Government, Sukkur Government, Tharparkar Government, Hydurabad Government Karachi Government, Quetta Government, Qalat Government & Gwadar Government etc.
Over and above will be the Government of Pakistan whose Chief Executive will be elected through direct vote by the people.
Pakistan needs change. Pakistan needs an escape from this rotten system that keeps power in the hands of just two or three or four families.
If the Generals and the Judges can go into retirement why can’t the politicians?