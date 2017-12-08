Our political leadership visits Dubai and London at the drop of a hat. A majority of people of this country cannot even afford expenditure of air travel to these costliest cities on the face if earth,what to speak of expenses on boarding and lodging there. It is a pity that while our people are so much poor that they don’t know where their next meal would come from, our leaders are filthy rich.
The other common trait shared by our politicians is that the moment they face trial in corruption cases they either become heart patient or pain starts erupting in their spinal cord for which they move the courts for permission to go abroad for medical treatment. The courts too promptly give them permission to leave the country despite the fact that medical treatment of most of the diseases they claim to suffer from is available in Pakistan. Some days back leader of a political party rightly asked the NAB to set up state-of-the- art heart hospitals in close vicinity of the NAB offices as a majority of the political leaders who are accused in mega corruption cases seek permission to go abroad for heart treatment as a result of which a lot of court time gets wasted. Truer words were never spoken.
Experience of hindsight reveals that in the past mega corruption cases lingered on in the courts and could not be decided due to inordinate delay on account of legal nitpickings by the defence counsels most of which were frivolous. In order to avoid recurrence of the same happenings it is extremely essential that the NAB courts should work overtime and ensure early decision.
Justice delayed is justice denied
