For NAB every corrupt person belonging to any province is corrupt: NAB Chairman
ISLAMABAD, December 8: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that so far NAB has recovered Rs 288 billion rupees from the corrupt people and have submitted this money in the national kitty. He said that the NAB is working on all pending inquiries. He said NAB has no discriminatory policy, adding that for NAB every corrupt person belonging to any province is corrupt and irrespective of his status or position. He said NAB is taking steps irrespective of the fact who is who. He said that corruption could not be eradicated for forming laws and organizing seminars and delivering speeches, adding that the practical steps are needed to eradicate corruption. He said that the youth should say no to corruption. Addressing a seminar titled “United Against Corruption for Prosperous Pakistan” in Islamabad on Friday, he said that corruption has affected the whole fabric of the society. He said that self accountability is required to purge the society of this curse. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said he is committed to bring visible change in the NAB. He made it clear that the NAB will pursue an indiscriminate policy against the corrupt elements. – Sabah
