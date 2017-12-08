Pakistan allows Kulbhushan’s meeting with wife, mother on December 25
ISLAMABAD, December 8: Pakistan has decided to allow the wife and mother of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him on December 25, according to the Foreign Office.
Speaking at a weekly briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Jadhav’s wife and mother as well as an official of Indian High Commission have been allowed to visit him on Dec 25. The Indian authorities have also been communicated in this regard, he added.
In November this year, Pakistan has offered to arrange a meeting of Jadhav with his family members in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.
Pakistan had so far denied consular access to the Indian spy despite India’s repeated requests stating that he is a spy. As India took the case to International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May, Pakistan even told the UN court that “Pakistan doesn’t see the merit in a state which sends a spy and is seeking access to a tool for terror”.
Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016 apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.
The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to breakKarachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan, and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan Yadav is a former officer of the Indian navy. – DNA
