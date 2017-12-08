Army Chief lauds training standards at Quetta military school
QUETTA, December 8: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised training standards at the School of Infantry and Tactics in Quetta, said the military’s media wing.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, the army chief was briefed about training at the institution. He also took a round of the training facilities and met officers and soldiers undergoing training.
Gen Qamar commended quality of training being imparted to the officers, which he said was evident from their performance especially in operations.
He advised officers to continue excelling in profession with commitment to the cause and faith in Almighty Allah, read the communique.-Agencies
