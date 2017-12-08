Countrywide protests held over Trump’s Jerusalem move
ISLAMABAD, December 8: Religious parties and lawyers’ associations are taking out protests across the country on Friday against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem asIsrael’s capital, a historic decision that overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.
Pakistan has condemned the US move and urged the United States to revisit its decision as soon as possible in order to avoid the potentially grave repercussions in the region and beyond.
In Karachi, the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen is taking out a
protest in Nazimabad, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Banaras, Tanzeem-e-Islami at the Karachi Press Club and the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (IJT) at North Nazimabad.
In the federal capital, the JI is protesting at Aabpara, the MWM in G-6 and lawyers at the F-8 district courts. In Rawalpindi, a protest was taken out at Choor Chowk.
The IJT took out a protest at the US Consulate, situated near the press club. Moreover, Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaatud Dawa is taking out a protest at Chauburji while the JI is protesting at Masjid-e-Shuhada.
Similarly, lawyers’ bodies protested at GPO Chowk on Mall Road, located next to the Lahore High Court.
In Peshawar, the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, an amalgamation of religious parties, is taking out a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club while the JI is protesting outside the Mahabat Khan Mosque and the IJT on Kohat Road. -DNA
