Will continue struggle until and unless Sharifs are sent in Adyala jail
Says PTI will support every move of PAT for securing justice for Model Town affectees
Says whatever Donald Trump has done it will unite the Muslim world and it would benefit us
Says we should be proud of our strong Army
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public meeting in Jaranwala on Friday. – DNA
JARANWALA, December 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that PTI will support every move of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) for securing justice for the affectees of the Model Town incident. Imran Khan said he will continue his struggle until and unless Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are sent in Adyala jail.
While addressing a public gathering in Jaranwala sub-district of Faisalabad on Friday Imran Khan said the women of Jaranwala have participated in the public gathering for making new Pakistan, adding that he is thankful to women for attending gathering.
Imran Khan strongly condemned the US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize occupied city of Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Israel and shifting of US Embassy to Jerusalem. He said no UNO and world power come for the help of poor people, adding that we should be proud of our strong army. Imran said our army could ensure our protection. He said whatever Donald Trump has done it will unite the Muslim world and it would benefit us. Imran Khan said three years ago 14 people were killed and 80 were injured in Model Town Lahore. Imran Khan said that if nation will not stand in front of the cruel rulers then the atrocities of the rulers are increased and this kind of incidents will be increased.
Imran Khan said two women were also killed in the incident, adding that PTI will support Tahirul Qadri whatever he will decide. He said Rana Sanaullah looks killer from his face, adding that Rana Sanaullah could play role of the villain in Punjabi films. He said Rana Sanaullah will be sent behind bars, adding that reply will be taken from Shahbaz Sharif and he will bring the nation on the roads and will send Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in Adyala Jail.
He said that Nawaz and Shahbaz manage things while spending money. Imran Khan said that this is not first time that Shahabz Sharif killed people through police, adding that there are cases of extra judicial killing against Shahbaz.
Imran said he will compete with Sharifs until and unless sends them in jails. Imran Khan said that whenever Tahirul Qadri will come out for securing justice for Model Town affectees PTI will remain standing with PAT till securing justice.
He said the ideology of Nawaz Sharif is committing corruption and winning elections through rigging. Imran Khan said PTI win the next elections. Imran while criticising the ideology of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League said that the party’s vision is to come in power then steal from the poor in the name of development projects. The nation has woken up and they have understood the ideology of the PML-N, he said.
He said it is the responsibility of state to ensure proper price of the crops of the farmers. He said that it is the responsibility of the state to provide cheap fertilizers to farmers.
Imran Khan said that 150,000 students have joined government schools while quitting private schools in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, adding that 40 thousand teachers have been recruited in KP.
He said PTI will provide best medical facilities to the poor people after coming into power. Imran said he is witnessing new Pakistan. He said the rich and powerful will be equal before the law. He said that the KP police could compete now with the police of European countries. Imran Khan said he also wants to restore the respect of Punjab police like KP. He said that in no country of the world wrong use of police is done.
He said that Show Baz Sharif changed the uniform of the Punjab police to make them equal to the KP police in performance. He said KP police is the best police in Pakistan. He said that the PTI will form next government and will bring improvement in Punjab police and will also change the uniform. He said no one could stop the change from coming.
Imran Khan said that the dance of Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad gathering was appreciated by everyone.
Imran said that 35 percent tax is being collected on petrol and 50 percent tax is being taken on diesel. Imran Khan said due to the high prices of petrol and diesel Pakistani exports could not compete with the Indian and Bangladeshi products. Imran Khan said he will collect 8000 billion rupees from people as compared to current collection of 3500 billion rupees while bringing improvement in NAB and FBR. -Sabah
