Alliances for elections

Nothing can be said with certainty as to what is going to be the result of the next elections. It is not yet clear as to when are they going to finally take place though the ruling party is hinting at the possibility of next polls in coming August. The ruling party would very much like to win the seats of the senate going to fall vacant in coming March at all cost. If whatever it says about the date of next election is true, very little time is left for the day of reckoning.
Small wonder all the political parties have been, lately , weighing their election options. The religious parties realise that they can taste power only if they form an alliance amongst themselves. They realise that if they go out on a limb they have little or no chance, whatever, of winning enough seats. They have before them example of the MMA when an election alliance had given them dividends in 2002 elections. They would, therefore, go the whole hog in their efforts to stitch up an alliance but whether or not all of them agree on one platform is open to question given the fact that they are riven with sects galore?Barelvis’ meat is Deobandis’ poison and vice versa. Likewise, the shias and Sunnis aren’t on the same page. Even among Deobandis and Brelvis different political groupings have cropped up.
It goes to the credit of Imran Khan that he has been quite consistent in exposing monetary corruption in high places, particularly, in the ranks of two major political parties which have been moving in the corridors of power for the last couple of years and this campaign of his is certainly going to cost these two political parties a big number of seats in parliament in the coming polls. The loss of these two political parties is going to be the gain of the PTI so if these two parties enter into some tacit or open understanding in putting up a united front against the PTI it won’t be anything strange. One wonders whether the PPP would be able to reorganise itself before next August to pose any real threat to the PTI and prevent it from weaning away the potential Nawaz League voters to its camp.
Alliances for elections
