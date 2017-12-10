Says ruling party’s chief Nawaz Sharif plunged the country into crises
UMERKOT, December 10: Former president and Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that only his party could pull the country of current issues.
While addressing a public rally in Umerkot, Asif Ali Zardari said that ruling party’s chief Nawaz Sharif plunged the country into crises. He was of the view that only PPP has ability to resolve the public issues. PPP co-chairman said that their party can face difficulties. He said their party will continue serving the masses.
He lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and said those who used to talk about new Pakistan do not know how countries came into being and how to bring out country from crisis and how to improve the economy.
He said serving the people is part of our faith, adding that ensuring the prosperous future of the people was the philosophy of late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.
He said no one was aware about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for 60 years but when PPP introduced this project then the opponents said it is a game changer. He said the rulers have included all their own power plants in the CPEC, adding that the plant which could have been installed with the cost of Rs 1 the rulers have installed this plant with the cost of Rs 10. Zardari said how the situation would be changed it will be decided when the time will come. – Sabah
Only PPP can pull country out of crises: Zardari
