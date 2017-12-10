J&K is biggest dispute which should be decided according to UN resolutions: FO
ISLAMABAD, December 10: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that not Afghanistan and Pakistan but India is also situated in South Asia. He said Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest dispute in the region, which should have to be decided according to the United Nations resolutions. He said until and unless Kashmir dispute is resolved we could not move forward. He said in connection with Afghanistan and United States the Afghan refugees are number one problem for Pakistan, adding that the Afghan refugees should return back. In an interview with the state-run TV channel, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan from a long time, adding that the refugees should be sent back in respectable manner.
Dr Faisal said we and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have pressed upon the US administration to review the decision regarding recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital. Dr Faisal said that we have asked the US administration to review its decision regarding recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital.
He said on this issue the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on 13th December in Istanbul, adding that the meeting of he Council of Foreign Affairs will be held on 12th December. He said Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will attend the session of Council of Foreign Affairs. He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will attend the OIC summit. He said that in OIC summit the Muslim Ummah will take all steps unanimously and Pakistan will be an important part of this process, adding that Pakistan will uphold and implement the decisions of the Muslim Ummah. – Sabah
