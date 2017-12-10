Hudabiya case to spell doom for entire Sharif family: Imran Khan
Says PTI not to spare former NAB Chief if came to power
SHEIKHUPURA, December 10: PTI Chairman has said Sunday in Sheikhupura procession that Hudaibiya case will prove disaster for the entire Sharif family as Hudaibiya case involves the names of all members of Sharif family and the entire nation is keenly observing the further actions of Chairman NAB.
Addressing the general public at Sheikhupura, Imran Khan said that PML-N’s days are numbered. The PTI Chairman also lashed out on Sheikhupura’s Deputy Commissioner for not providing the stadium for procession ceremony mocking him as Shahbaz Sharif’s errand boy.
Khan pointed out what he called ‘double standards’ of PML-N that their leaders used to label him as the agent of Jewish lobby at home while presented him as ‘Taliban Khan’ abroad, recalling Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks in United States where he said that the foreign minister claimed N-league to be a liberal party while PTI to be aligned with the ultra-conservative right-wing.
He went on further and said that those who labelled him as agent of jewish lobby were the ones who altered the prophethood clause in the election bill nomination papers to please their ‘Western masters’ and added that they denied it after nation reacted harshly but acknowledged it in the end.
The PTI founder stormed on the former Chairman NAB and said that he was a hurdle to true accountability and saved many culprits of nation but a future PTI government will drag him back to Pakistan and make him answerable. Khan stressed that the country cannot be fixed until the leaders stop milking it and recalled that foreign tourists used to visit Pakistan in its glorious past while the country has been so badly exploited now that Pakistanis go to foreign countries for employment and good standard of living adding that the country’s sad state of affairs is due to the likes of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. – Agencies
