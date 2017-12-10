Tahirul Qadri demands Panama-like JIT to probe Model Town incident

  • Says we always fought together for the sake of justice

Image result for person

LAHORE, December 10: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri demanded on Sunday the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT), along the lines of the one formed to probe the Panama Papers case, to investigate the Model Town incident.
Qadri was speaking to the media after a meeting with Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who called on him at his Model Town residence.
The PAT chief said the report of Justice Baqar Najafi declared Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah killers, adding that, “this is why they hid the report for three years”.
Qadri said that instead of releasing the report as ordered by Lahore High Court Justice Mazhar Naqvi, the government appealed the decision. That decision was later turned down by a full bench which resulted in the government finally releasing the report last week.
“Every page of the report says they conspired to kill PAT workers,” claimed Qadri.
The PAT leader alleged that the government is keeping several people outside the country so they do not become approvers against it.
“We want a Panama-like JIT to investigate the case as the previous probe bodies did not do a complete job,” he demanded.
Reiterating his demand for Shehbaz and Sanaullah’s resignation and submission to police for investigation, Qadri said, “If they do not step down in peace, we will kick them out of power..without breaking the law”.
Talking to the media, Rasheed said Qadri’s fight against tyranny has been won, though it would complete with the resignation of the Punjab chief minister.
“We are with Qadri,” said Rasheed, adding that the Sharifs will be out of office before March 30. – Agencies

News In Pictures

5 PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Pir Sialvi
Tahirul Qadri demands Panama-like JIT to probe Model Town incident
Hudabiya case to spell doom for entire Sharif family: Imran Khan
J&K is biggest dispute which should be decided according to UN resolutions: FO
NAB requests SC to defer Hudabiya case proceedings till prosecutor’s appointment
PPP agrees to get delimitation bill passed by Senate: Sources
Only PPP can pull country out of crises: Zardari
Sheikh Rasheed meets Tahirul Qadri, announces full support
India must stop crimes against humanity in held Kashmir: Masood Khan
Thousands of Indonesians again protest Trump’s Jerusalem move
Will continue struggle until and unless Sharifs are sent in Adyala jail
Countrywide protests held over Trump’s Jerusalem move

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved