Tahirul Qadri demands Panama-like JIT to probe Model Town incident
Says we always fought together for the sake of justice
LAHORE, December 10: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri demanded on Sunday the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT), along the lines of the one formed to probe the Panama Papers case, to investigate the Model Town incident.
Qadri was speaking to the media after a meeting with Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who called on him at his Model Town residence.
The PAT chief said the report of Justice Baqar Najafi declared Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah killers, adding that, “this is why they hid the report for three years”.
Qadri said that instead of releasing the report as ordered by Lahore High Court Justice Mazhar Naqvi, the government appealed the decision. That decision was later turned down by a full bench which resulted in the government finally releasing the report last week.
“Every page of the report says they conspired to kill PAT workers,” claimed Qadri.
The PAT leader alleged that the government is keeping several people outside the country so they do not become approvers against it.
“We want a Panama-like JIT to investigate the case as the previous probe bodies did not do a complete job,” he demanded.
Reiterating his demand for Shehbaz and Sanaullah’s resignation and submission to police for investigation, Qadri said, “If they do not step down in peace, we will kick them out of power..without breaking the law”.
Talking to the media, Rasheed said Qadri’s fight against tyranny has been won, though it would complete with the resignation of the Punjab chief minister.
“We are with Qadri,” said Rasheed, adding that the Sharifs will be out of office before March 30. – Agencies
Tahirul Qadri demands Panama-like JIT to probe Model Town incident
LAHORE, December 10: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri demanded on Sunday the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT), along the lines of the one formed to probe the Panama Papers case, to investigate the Model Town incident.
Qadri was speaking to the media after a meeting with Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who called on him at his Model Town residence.
The PAT chief said the report of Justice Baqar Najafi declared Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah killers, adding that, “this is why they hid the report for three years”.
Qadri said that instead of releasing the report as ordered by Lahore High Court Justice Mazhar Naqvi, the government appealed the decision. That decision was later turned down by a full bench which resulted in the government finally releasing the report last week.
“Every page of the report says they conspired to kill PAT workers,” claimed Qadri.
The PAT leader alleged that the government is keeping several people outside the country so they do not become approvers against it.
“We want a Panama-like JIT to investigate the case as the previous probe bodies did not do a complete job,” he demanded.
Reiterating his demand for Shehbaz and Sanaullah’s resignation and submission to police for investigation, Qadri said, “If they do not step down in peace, we will kick them out of power..without breaking the law”.
Talking to the media, Rasheed said Qadri’s fight against tyranny has been won, though it would complete with the resignation of the Punjab chief minister.
“We are with Qadri,” said Rasheed, adding that the Sharifs will be out of office before March 30. – Agencies