THERE IS NO END TO HISTORY—THE LAST CHAPTER HAS YET TO BE WRITTEN
Those who have read the history of last 11 decades in detail are not going to find it hard to get aware of the fact that the idea of forming the State of Israel in the heart of the Mideast had its roots in the longings of the hard-core Christian West (Evanglicans) to retrieve Jerusalem from those who had defeated the soldiers of the Cross in the 12th century under the leadership of Salahuddin Ayubi. The key characters in the key crusades had been Pope Urban II of Rome, King Richard the Lion-hearted of England and King Baldwin IV of Jerusalem.
The Soldiers of the Cross have always lamented the loss of Syria & Palestine to Islam in the seventh century. They fought back to recapture Jerusalem in the 11th country but under the generalship of Salahuddin, Muslims re-took the Holy City. The Soldiers of the Cross had to wait for centuries to have their hold on the Mideast as a consequence of the defeat of the Ottomans in the First World War. It was on November 02, 1917 that the notorious Balfour Declaration was issued by the British government promising the Zionists the establishment of a national home for all the Jews of the world in Palestine, where the Jews had barely 10% population.
For centuries the Soldiers of the Cross had persecuted the Jews who had found refuge and safety only in Muslim countries. Now suddenly the Soldiers of the Cross became allies of the Zionist movement that had been initiated by Dr. Herzel.
The very year Pakistan came into being the Dagger of Israel was plunged into the back of the mainland Islam. This phase (Dagger of Israel) was coined by a famous chronicler of the era—Mark Antonious. It was a symbolic phrase. Coincidentally if one looks at the map of Israel, it has the shape of a dagger. In 1967 War Israelis captured East Jerusalem where the initial Qibla of Islam (Masjid-i-Aqsa) happens to be located.
Earlier this month the Chief Soldier of the Cross of this era, President Donald Trump of America has endorsed Israel’s right to annexe another country’s territory through aggression.
I have very painful remembrance of the night when all the capitals of the West had erupted into celebrations over the fall of East Jerusalem to Israel in June 1967.
Trump has done what a vengeful Soldier of the Cross was expected to do. In his mind he has avenged the defeat of Richard the Lion-hearted at the hands of Salahuddin Ayubi.
The World of Islam will have to wait for the emergence of a new Salahuddin Aubi, to reclaim its lost pride.
There is no end to history.
The last chapter has yet to be written.
