The youngest son of the all- time great actor Prthviraj ,Shashi Kapoor last week also joined the great majority. His elder brothers were late Rajkapoor and Shammi Kapoor, great actors in their own right. Shashi was on the wheel chair for a couple of years due to multiple diseases that had afflicted him during the past five years.
Shashi Kapoor was known as a chocolate hero of Bollywood and he had worked in many super hit movies as a romantic hero. He was to Bollywood what Waheed Murad was to Lollywood. He had imbibed many qualities of a theatre actor because of his close association with his father Prthviraj who was ,perhaps,the greatest actor of theatre in the sub- continent. Two grand daughters and one grandson of Rajkapoor have also established themselves as super stars in Bollywood. Undoubtedly,Kapoors of Peshawar have been playing pre- eminent role in the development of Bollywood to which their contribution is phenomenal.
Shashi had married one Jennifer a British actress and both of them produced some quality theatrical plays . Their association,however, didn’t last long after Jennifer died because of cancer.
Shashi’ s father was born in Peshawar city and so was his eldest brother Rajkapoor The kapoor family members had fond remembrances of Peshawar where their grandfather who was DSP Peshawar city had constructed his house which still exists and which was visited a couple of years ago by Rajkapoor ‘s sons Rishi Kapoor and Ranhbeer Kapoor . It is said Rajkapoor too wanted to visit Peshawar but couldn’t fulfill his desire .
Prthviraj had studied in Edwardes College Peshawar and worked as a broadcaster in Radio Peshawar before partition. It will be recalled that Peshawar was one of the cities of undivided India where radio stations were first commissioned in the sub- continent.
Death of a film legend
The youngest son of the all- time great actor Prthviraj ,Shashi Kapoor last week also joined the great majority. His elder brothers were late Rajkapoor and Shammi Kapoor, great actors in their own right. Shashi was on the wheel chair for a couple of years due to multiple diseases that had afflicted him during the past five years.
Shashi Kapoor was known as a chocolate hero of Bollywood and he had worked in many super hit movies as a romantic hero. He was to Bollywood what Waheed Murad was to Lollywood. He had imbibed many qualities of a theatre actor because of his close association with his father Prthviraj who was ,perhaps,the greatest actor of theatre in the sub- continent. Two grand daughters and one grandson of Rajkapoor have also established themselves as super stars in Bollywood. Undoubtedly,Kapoors of Peshawar have been playing pre- eminent role in the development of Bollywood to which their contribution is phenomenal.
Shashi had married one Jennifer a British actress and both of them produced some quality theatrical plays . Their association,however, didn’t last long after Jennifer died because of cancer.
Shashi’ s father was born in Peshawar city and so was his eldest brother Rajkapoor The kapoor family members had fond remembrances of Peshawar where their grandfather who was DSP Peshawar city had constructed his house which still exists and which was visited a couple of years ago by Rajkapoor ‘s sons Rishi Kapoor and Ranhbeer Kapoor . It is said Rajkapoor too wanted to visit Peshawar but couldn’t fulfill his desire .
Prthviraj had studied in Edwardes College Peshawar and worked as a broadcaster in Radio Peshawar before partition. It will be recalled that Peshawar was one of the cities of undivided India where radio stations were first commissioned in the sub- continent.