David Hale & Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI, December 11: U.S Ambassador David Hale met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department said, the meeting took place at General Headquarters Rawalpindi. Both discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. -Agencies

