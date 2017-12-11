Accountability Court declares Ishaq Dar ‘absconder’

ISLAMABAD, December 11: An accountability court on Monday declared Ishaq Dar an absconder in assets beyond known sources of income reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the case and directed Dar to submit Rs50 lac bail bonds in the court. The former Finance Minister was declared an absconder due to continuous absence from hearings.
The court had earlier reserved its decision during the previous hearing in which NAB prosecutor adopted stance that the summon is not required to be sent to London as the suspect is aware of the entire court proceedings. He argued that Dar is not suffering from any heart disease while his every medical report differs from the previous one. The prosecutor appealed that the suspect should be declared an absconder due to continuous absence from hearings. However; the defence lawyer while opposing the plea maintained that they were awaiting the MRI report of his client. He told the court that as Ishaq Dar is still ill and suffering from chest pain, he will undergo further tests. The defence lawyer said that NAB’s warrant was sent on the address where his client no longer resides. Ishaq Dar’s new medical report was also submitted in the court which says that he has a minor problem in heart vessel.-Agencies

