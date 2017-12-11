Alliance not possible with Zardari-led PPP: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, December 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday rejected the possibility of any political alliance with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party under the leadership of its chairman, Asif Ali Zardari.
Responding to a question, after appearing before the anti-terrorism court, he said: “There should be no misunderstanding that till the presence of Asif Ali Zardari as leader of PPP there cannot be any political alliance,” adding, “if my struggle was to get power, I could have made alliances with Nawaz and PPP, how can I be with Zardari when my fight is against corruption.”
Khan said that the open firing by the police in Model Town incident against the Pakistan Awami Tehreek activists was not justified constitutionally.
“There is no precedent of such incidents in democracy. The protestors were innocent, they (PML-N government) killed 14 innocent people through police.”
PTI Chairman said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is trying to give the impression that if they are thieves so are everyone else.
“They filed cases against me in Election Commission of Pakistan, Supreme Court and in ATCs, in a bid to silence me,” he said. -DNA
