IS THERE NO WAY THIS SWIFT SLIDE DOWN-THE-HILL CAN BE ARRESTED?
The financial policies and economic misadventures of the duo of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s father-in-law Ishaque Dar have brought the country to the precipice of a near-bankruptcy. With the debt burden having reached the danger-point, the gap between the import bill and export income having widened to alarming proportions, and the pressure on the country’s ability to meet its international financial obligations mounting, Pakistan is faced with another challenge now. The value of our rupee in proportion to that of dollar is going down. There are stunning fluctuations in the value of dollar in the market. The latest value of dollar is Rs. 110—nearly 5 percent increase in a matter of days. This means our international debt burden has already gone up by 5 percent which is more than $ 3 billion.
Tragically we have a government at the helm of affairs which for meeting the financial challenge faced by the Nation is relying on part-time advice. We don’t have a confirmed specialist as the country’s Finance Minister.
Is there no way this swift slide down-the-hill can be arrested?
