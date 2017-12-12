Given its poor track record one shouldn’t pin too much hope on the OIC meeting scheduled for today to discuss the situation arising out of Trump’ s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The OIC can redeem its lost honour and prestige only if it sternly asks Washington to withdraw its potentially explosive decision at once. The US should be given an unambiguous warning that in case it didn’t do so, all the member countries of the OIC would enmasse break off their diplomatic ties with America. Pakistan can move a resolution on these lines in the OIC members ‘ conference.
The sky is not going to fall if such a bold step is taken by the OIC as many powerful nations of the world don’t approve of this highly controversial decision of Washington.
Islamabad on its own part should also adopt a strong stance on the issue. Till the filing of this Comment our parliament hasn’t done something concrete in the matter. Let us hope the president would call a joint session of parliament in which a resolution should be adopted asking Washington to withdraw its order of accepting Jerusalem as the capital of Israel instead of Tel Aviv. The US should be warned that in case Washington failed to take back its decision Pakistan would be left with no choice but to snap diplomatic ties with the US.
Is Trump a lunatic?
