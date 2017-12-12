Govt’s non-serious approach to FATA reforms is insult to people: Imran Khan
Says delay in implementing the complete reforms package is
causing unrest in FATA
ISLAMABAD, December 12: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that government’s non-serious approach to FATA reforms is insult to people who have sacrificed so much but have still to be given their full democratic rights.
In a series of tweets, Imra Khan said that delay in implementing the complete reforms package is causing unrest in FATA and will have serious repercussions.
We demand the government to immediately table before National Assembly a full package of FATA reforms including abolition of FCR, extension of SC and PHC jurisdiction and amendment in Article 106, allowing for increase of seats in KP assembly to accommodate representatives from FATA,” he continued.
PTI chief Imran Khan had also warned that his party will hold protests throughout the country if FATA is not made part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Earlier today, opposition parties staged a walk out from the NA over no presentation of the FATA reforms bill on second day of the session. FATA members, lawmakers from the PTI , Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement announced a boycott of house proceedings until the much-delayed legislation was introduced.
After finding out that the house lacked quorum, the speaker adjourned the session.
Government’s reluctance over FATA reforms bill also triggered ruckus in NA yesterday as as lawmakers from the opposition parties tore down copies of the day’s agenda and gathered in front of the speaker’s dais before staging a walkout, led by Khursheed Shah.
In May, the FATA reforms bill was suspended in the Lower House, and Khursheed Shah had strongly condemned the government while accusing it of halting the bill through their allies.-Agencies
