JI warns of Islamabad sit-in if FATA not merged with KPK until Dec 31
ISLAMABAD, December 12: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has warned the government on Tuesday of a sit-in protest in the federal capital if Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) region is not merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) until December 31.
The JI chief has directed workers of the political party to prepare for the sit-in.
He said that traders’ body of Rawalpindi has announced to host the protesters at their protest site in Islamabad. Haq vowed to bring ‘entire Pakistan to Islamabad’ if the government fails to act upon the demands within the ultimatum. Warning of the political party has come in on the day when opposition benches demonstrated a walk-out in the National Assembly (NA) for no progress on FATA-KP merger front. Earlier on Monday, FATA-KP merger issue was expunged from the agenda of the NA session prompting opposition parties to condemn the development.-Agencies
JI warns of Islamabad sit-in if FATA not merged with KPK until Dec 31
ISLAMABAD, December 12: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has warned the government on Tuesday of a sit-in protest in the federal capital if Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) region is not merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) until December 31.
The JI chief has directed workers of the political party to prepare for the sit-in.
He said that traders’ body of Rawalpindi has announced to host the protesters at their protest site in Islamabad. Haq vowed to bring ‘entire Pakistan to Islamabad’ if the government fails to act upon the demands within the ultimatum. Warning of the political party has come in on the day when opposition benches demonstrated a walk-out in the National Assembly (NA) for no progress on FATA-KP merger front. Earlier on Monday, FATA-KP merger issue was expunged from the agenda of the NA session prompting opposition parties to condemn the development.-Agencies