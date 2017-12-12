Three PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Punjab Assembly Secretariat
LAHORE, December 12: Three provincial lawmakers of the ruling party submitted their resignations to the secretariat of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs Maulana Rehmatullah, Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and Muhammad Khan Baloch have tendered their resignations in protest against the government for not sacking Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.
On Sunday, Dec 10, the three MPAs and two PML-N MNAs rested their political future with Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi at the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) Conference at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat.
The one-point agenda of the speakers at the conference was the resignation of Rana Sanaullah.
The PML-N MNAs who submitted the power to decide their political future with Sialvi were Ghulam Bibi Bharwana (NA-87) and Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt (NA-81).
Sialvi, an influential spiritual leader of the Sargodha region, had claimed a few days ago that 15 lawmakers of the ruling PML-N are with him and would announce their resignations.
Sialvi has demanded Sanaullah’s resignation and apology over his remarks. -Agencies
