Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of the soil: Army Chief
2 Army personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack
Says Pakistan views Palestine issue at par with Kashmir issue
Saudi Dy Defence Minister appreciates professional standing and performance of Pak Army
RAWALPINDI: Two officials of Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.
The ISPR said that Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains.
Sepoy Basharat, 21, was from Danyor village of Gilgit-Baltistan while Moeed, also 21, hailed from Burewala, Vehari. Moeed had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, while Basharat had three years of military service, the ISPR statement added.
According to a message on Facebook from Moeed’s cousin, the deceased belonged to the 136 Long Course of PMA and hailed from the 4 Northern Light Infantry unit.
In a message, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack.
Pakistan has defeated the disease of terrorism, he said, adding that the nation will not forget the army’s role in the fight against terrorism.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that, “Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of the soil. Freedom that we enjoy today is owed to so many such bravehearts. Salute to our Martyrs,” said a tweet sent out by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Talking to a private TV Channel, Moeed’s mother said he has fulfilled all her expectations, adding that he loved his siblings and her a lot. The deceased was the eldest of four siblings.
North Waziristan was cleared of militants recently after the Pakistan Army launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014.
The operation was launched by the then army chief, General Raheel Sharif, following the attack on the Karachi airport.
Meanwhile, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reassured the Ambassador of the State of Palestine His Excellency Walid A.M. Abu Ali that Pakistan views the unresolved Palestine issue at par with the Kashmir issue.
The ambassador called on General Bajwa at the General Head Quarters on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
General Bajwa said that both, the Palestine and Kashmir issues, have unequivocal public, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation and the country will continue to support the principled stance on both regardless of the so-called reality of occupation.
Abu Ali thanked the COAS for Pakistan’s support to the Palestinian cause.
Earlier this week, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had said that Jerusalem was the “eternal capital of the State of Palestine” in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was recognising the city as Israel’s capital.
In a pre-recorded speech played on Palestine TV, Abbas had rejected Trump’s announcement, which included a decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, a move he said was “tantamount to the United States abdicating its role as a peace mediator.”
RAWALPINDI: Deputy Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Excellency Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aeysh called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.
Matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The Deputy Defence Minister appreciated professional standing and performance of the Pakistan Army.
The situation in the region remains tense after US President Donald Trump’s announcement to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.-Agencies
