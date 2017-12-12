Opposition stages walk out from NA over non-presentation of FATA Reforms Bill
Khursheed Shah blames the govt for not taking the issue seriously
ISLAMABAD, December 12: Opposition parties staged a walk out from the National Assembly on Tuesday over non-presentation of the FATA reforms bill on second day of the session.
FATA members, lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) announced a boycott of house proceedings until the much-delayed legislation was introduced. After finding out that the house lacked quorum, the speaker adjourned the session.
Speaking during the session, opposition leader Khursheed Shah said that FATA issue has to be resolved now as the matter is facing delay since 70 years. He blamed the government for not taking the issue seriously.
“First they brought the bill in hurry and then removed it from the agenda. The government should tell why it is doing this. It should have consulted the opposition before presenting the bill,” he said.
During the assembly session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah criticized the callous attitude of the government regarding the bill.
He remarked that the government is not serious about the implementation of the FATA Reforms Bill.
He said, “We hope that FATA Reforms Bill is part of the assembly agenda tomorrow (Wednesday).”
“Our stance was very clear, if you don’t do this (table the bill) then it is an insult of the Parliament,” he said, adding “we want the Parliament to be respected.” The opposition leader further said that they will continue to stage walkouts till a clarification is given for delaying the matter.
The PPP leader asserted that he will also discuss the matter with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while playing his role according to party policy.
Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab informed the house that the prime minister has invited parliamentary leaders of all parties on Friday.
He said the government desires to present FATA reforms bill in the parliament after developing consensus amongst all the parties.
He said that he along with some other cabinet members held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi last night and apprised him about the protest lodged by the opposition over the delay in presentation of FATA reforms bill in the parliament.
He said the prime minister is to embark upon the visit to Turkey today to attend the OIC meeting and will return on Thursday. Therefore, he will hold a breakfast meeting with the leaders of different political parties at his chamber in the parliament house on Friday morning to evolve a consensus on the matter.
He said matters pertaining to FATA reforms bill and constitutional amendment for delimitation of constituencies will be sorted out through dialogue with the parties. He said it has always been effort of the government to take guidance from the parliament on important matters.-Agencies
