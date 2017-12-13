There is no last word in politics at least in this country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Sami- ul- Haque have parted ways and the latter is not going to be the part of the MMA being revived by the former. There is no love lost between them. Though they were together in 2002 when the MMA was formed but even then their association was fragile and they weren’t feeling comfortable at all. This split, however, is not going to set Thames on fire though it might cost the MMA a couple of seats in the next elections.
Have Zardari and Dr Tahir- ul- Qadri really hit it off ?The meeting of these two political leaders recently was meaningful .
One thing is clear. The ruling party in the centre wants to stay in power at least till April next as it is secure in the knowledge that in the elections to the senate seats that are going to fall vacant in next March it can win most of them thus converting its minority into majority in the Upper House also, whereas, the PPP wants to send it packing home before that date by any constitutional manner available to it. The love- hate relationship between the PPP and Nawaz League is at its zenith, lately.
Since both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asfandyar Wali nurse a soft corner in their heart for Zardari they might in times of need pull their weight behind Zardari thus adding to the political woes of Nawaz League.
POSTSCRIPT : The speed with which Virat Kohli is making runs indicate that before long he might break all records set up by Sachin Tendulkar in the various spheres of batting. Mark my words.
Changing political ground realities
There is no last word in politics at least in this country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Sami- ul- Haque have parted ways and the latter is not going to be the part of the MMA being revived by the former. There is no love lost between them. Though they were together in 2002 when the MMA was formed but even then their association was fragile and they weren’t feeling comfortable at all. This split, however, is not going to set Thames on fire though it might cost the MMA a couple of seats in the next elections.
Have Zardari and Dr Tahir- ul- Qadri really hit it off ?The meeting of these two political leaders recently was meaningful .
One thing is clear. The ruling party in the centre wants to stay in power at least till April next as it is secure in the knowledge that in the elections to the senate seats that are going to fall vacant in next March it can win most of them thus converting its minority into majority in the Upper House also, whereas, the PPP wants to send it packing home before that date by any constitutional manner available to it. The love- hate relationship between the PPP and Nawaz League is at its zenith, lately.
Since both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asfandyar Wali nurse a soft corner in their heart for Zardari they might in times of need pull their weight behind Zardari thus adding to the political woes of Nawaz League.
POSTSCRIPT : The speed with which Virat Kohli is making runs indicate that before long he might break all records set up by Sachin Tendulkar in the various spheres of batting. Mark my words.