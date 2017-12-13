SC adjourns hearing till tomorrow as one of the Judges was not available
ISLAMABAD, December 13: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case till Friday due to unavailability of one of the judges.
The three-member SC bench had resumed hearing the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea to order re-investigation into this Rs1.2 billion case.
The bench includes Justices Mushir Alam, Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Miankhel.
of Mazhar Alam Miankhel the hearing has been adjourned till Friday. NAB had initiated the money laundering charges against the Sharifs in 2000, however, the case quashed by the Lahore High Court in 2014.
As the proceedings commenced, yesterday, Justice Isa asked the NAB prosecutor about the charges against the suspects in the case.
The bench also inquired as to where the Hudaibiya case is mentioned in the July 28 Panama Papers case judgment.
In Monday’s hearing, the three-member bench had dismissed NAB’s request to adjourn proceedings of the case until a new prosecutor general is appointed at the bureau.
The bench was informed by the NAB prosecutor that the case material it had asked for at the previous hearing has been submitted.
The judges then went over the circumstances surrounding the case following the 1999 military coup and NAB’s failure to pursue the case after the then deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif went into exile.
The court also ordered to restrict analysis of the case on electronic media and stated that only the reporting of facts would be permitted. It further stated that live shows on the facts of the case would not be allowed.-Agencies
