Shaheed 2nd Lt Abdul Moeed & Sepoy Basharat buried with full honours
LAHORE, December 13: The funeral prayers of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed were offered at Lahore’s Ayub Stadium after which he will was buried at the Cavalry Ground graveyard.
Two officials of Pakistan Army, Moeed and Sepoy Basharat, were martyred after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in North Waziristan late Monday.
Moeed’s body was taken to his native village in Burewala, Vehari, last night and brought to Lahore on Wednesday.
Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, the Punjab Rangers chief, senior government officials, and relatives of the deceased attended the burial.
Talking to a private TV Channel, Moeed’s father said he is proud of the way his son has left this world. “Our sons will continue to sacrifice their lives so the country can be safe,” he added.
On the other hand, Sepoy Basharat was laid to rest in his native village in Gilgit around 3pm on Wednesday.
Sepoy Basharat Shaheed was also laid to rest with full military honours.
His funeral was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and other senior military and civilian officials.
The two officials were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency, the ISPR said on Tuesday. The ISPR said that Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains.
Shaheed Moeed’s father was given his son’s uniform and other materials
Moeed had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, while Basharat had three years of military service, the ISPR statement added.
According to a message on Facebook from Moeed’s cousin, the deceased belonged to the 136 Long Course of PMA and hailed from the 4 Northern Light Infantry unit.-Agencies
