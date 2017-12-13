Opposition again stages walkout from NA over FATA Reforms Bill
ISLAMABAD, December 13: The opposition parties have on Wednesday again staged a walkout from National Assembly against the government’s move to drop the bill pertaining to FATA reforms from the agenda of the house.
The National Assembly session was held with Spekaer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.
At the start of the session, only 16 members of the government including one minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and 14 members of the opposition were present in the Lower House.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar said that the government’s move to drop bill regarding FATA reforms was an insult of the Parliament.
On the occasion, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed asked why the government wasn’t bringing the bill, adding that parliament is being insulted due to the two parties.
Earlier, the opposition parties had also staged a walkout from National Assembly against the government’s move to drop the bill pertaining to FATA reforms bill from the agenda of the house.
Leader of Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah had said that the opposition will continue its protest unless the FATA reforms bill is presented before the house for approval. He said that the issue of FATA is very serious.-Agencies
Opposition again stages walkout from NA over FATA Reforms Bill
ISLAMABAD, December 13: The opposition parties have on Wednesday again staged a walkout from National Assembly against the government’s move to drop the bill pertaining to FATA reforms from the agenda of the house.
The National Assembly session was held with Spekaer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.
At the start of the session, only 16 members of the government including one minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and 14 members of the opposition were present in the Lower House.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar said that the government’s move to drop bill regarding FATA reforms was an insult of the Parliament.
On the occasion, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed asked why the government wasn’t bringing the bill, adding that parliament is being insulted due to the two parties.
Earlier, the opposition parties had also staged a walkout from National Assembly against the government’s move to drop the bill pertaining to FATA reforms bill from the agenda of the house.
Leader of Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah had said that the opposition will continue its protest unless the FATA reforms bill is presented before the house for approval. He said that the issue of FATA is very serious.-Agencies