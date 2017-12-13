PM , Jordanian King express deep concern on implications of U.S decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

ISTANBUL, December 13: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of Jordan on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Al Quds Al Sharif.
Both leaders expressed deep concern on the implications of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move its Embassy to Jerusalem.
They underscored that this decision was contrary to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and undermined international legitimacy. Also, this decision was rejected by more than 1.5 billion Muslims.
The two leaders also discussed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations. Prime Minister invited King Abdullah II to visit Pakistan.
Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Syrus Qazi attended the meeting.-Sabah

